In Senate Hot Seat, Scott Pruitt Dodges Questions Over Mounting Scandals

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said after the hearing that he was concerned Pruitt’s legal defense fund would become a “potential snake pit for conflicts of interest.”

In his testimony before the panel, Pruitt said he would not accept contributions to his legal defense fund from lobbyists or businesses who have business before his agency. But he did not say flatly that he would not accept anonymous contributions.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), one of Pruitt’s most vocal defenders, brushed off concerns about the fund but said he had not and would not be contributing to it.

Van Hollen also criticized Pruitt for what he called an “ongoing pattern,” where evidence surfaces about ethical violations and “he points the finger at other people at the agency, and then we discover he was personally involved.”