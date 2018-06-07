Scott Pruitt Made Staff Drive Him Around To Find His Favorite Lotion: Report

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt faced yet another revelation about unethical behavior on Thursday, when The Washington Post reported that the embattled official asked his staff to run personal errands for him.

One of the stranger requests involved driving Pruitt to several places during his quest to find a specific lotion provided by Ritz-Carlton hotels, the Post reported. Other tasks included picking up Pruitt’s dry cleaning without him.

Public officials are prohibited from receiving unpaid services from employees or for using their office for private gain.

The EPA chief has racked up at least 10 other scandals in the past month.

Millan Hupp, a top Pruitt aide who resigned yesterday, told the House oversight committee that the administrator had asked her to look into obtaining a used mattress from a Trump International Hotel, book his personal travel and help him search for condos.

Congress members on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern over Pruitt’s actions, which included illegally purchasing a $43,000 soundproof phone booth and asking an aide to help Pruitt’s wife find a job.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called on Pruitt to resign immediately.

This is corruption and mismanagement, plain and simple. Scott Pruitt should immediately resign or be fired. https://t.co/rumfJz9SvE — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 7, 2018

Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) criticized Pruitt’s apparent “impropriety.”