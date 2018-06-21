Scott Pruitt Spent Thousands On 'Tactical Pants' And 'Tactical Polos'

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has spent even more taxpayer money on security expenses than the millions previously disclosed, The Intercept found, including thousands on tactical clothing.
EPA records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal Pruitt’s spending on security has reached $4.6 million ― an increase of $1.1 million since a previous disclosure just one month ago, according to The Intercept.
The latest reports show $288,610 in security-related items in April, including $2,749.62 for “tactical pants” and “tactical polos.” Since the beginning of the year, Pruitt’s office has made seven orders for tactical clothing and body armor costing taxpayers $24,115.
The EPA administrator’s other expenses include $88,603 for radios and accessories, like holsters and travel chargers.
Pruitt, dogged by more than a dozen probes into possible corruption and ethical lapses, has justified his lavish security demands, including first-class air travel and expensive hotels, by citing a rise in the number of threats he’s received.
The White House admitted for the first time last month that the mounting pile of Pruitt scandals “have raised some concerns,” according to spokesman Raj Shah.
“We’re hopeful and expecting that Administrator Pruitt will be able to answer those,” Shah said.
UPDATE: 8:55 a.m. ― “These are routine expenditures for our Criminal Investigative Division (CID) and Protective Security Detail (PSD) agents to have proper attire for search warrants, arrests, disaster responses and training,” Henry Barnet, director of the EPA’s Office of Criminal Enforcement, Forensics, and Training, said in a statement. “This attire is not used for protection work.”