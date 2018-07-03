Scott Pruitt Asked Aides To Find His Wife A $200,000 Job: Report

A former aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt recently told congressional investigators that she was asked to help find her boss’s wife a job with a six-figure salary, the latest allegation of Pruitt using his political office for personal gain, according to multiple media reports.

Samantha Dravis, the EPA’s former associate administrator for the Office of Policy, recently spoke with a congressional committee about her work for the administrator, according to accounts of the interview first reported by The Washington Post. Dravis reportedly said Pruitt asked her to reach out to the Republican Attorneys General Association, a group Pruitt chaired for two terms while he was Oklahoma Attorney General, to inquire about a fundraising job he hoped would pay his wife $200,000 or more a year.

Dravis said she declined his request, saying she was worried the call would violate the Hatch Act and that she wanted to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The New York Times also reported the contents of the interview on Monday, citing people familiar with her account.

Pruitt’s wife did eventually land a job with Dravis’ support at the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, which told the Post she was paid less than six-figures and only worked as an independent contractor until earlier this year.

The reports are the latest in an ongoing saga of scandals plaguing Pruitt’s tenure. Last month, the Times reported that another former aide, Sydney Hupp, was tasked with finding a “business opportunity” for Pruitt’s wife to open a Chick-fil-A franchise. Hupp was also told to look into purchasing “an old mattress” for Pruitt from the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., a request she said wasn’t for EPA business.

Monday’s reports also include details about Pruitt’s frequent use of first-class travel. Dravis and another Pruitt aide, current chief of staff Ryan Jackson, told investigators that the agency chief often insisted he travel in premium cabins, even as they both expressed concerns about the bookings. Pruitt has repeatedly said his security detail made the determinations to book him in first- and business-class seats.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is currently investigating Pruitt’s management of the EPA and his spending habits, including his use of premium cabins while traveling and the details surrounding a sweetheart condo rental from the wife of an energy lobbyist. The inquiry is one of 13 federal investigations into the administrator.