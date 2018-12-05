Wisconsin Republicans Approve 82 Scott Walker Appointees In 1 Day

In a letter to Walker on Tuesday, the incoming governor, Tony Evers, asked the governor to withdraw the names he submitted to the state Senate for approval.

“These appointments should be fully vetted in the next legislative biennium,” Evers wrote. “Many of them have had no public hearing and some have not filed a statement of economic interest. Given the rushed timing and the fact that many of these appointments have gone unfilled for extended periods of time, I must request that you withdraw this slate of names to allow ample time for full review, not only for the State Senate, but for the people of Wisconsin, too.”

Carrie Lynch, Evers’ spokeswoman, told the Wisconsin State Journal that more than 30 of the nominees have had no public hearing.

Walker’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on why the governor waited to send so many appointees for consideration until Tuesday.