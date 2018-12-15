Twitter users poked fun at outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Friday after he used a questionable Venn diagram to explain the controversial signing of the GOP’s power grab in the state into law.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Venn diagram as:
“A graph that employs closed curves and especially circles to represent logical relations between and operations on sets and the terms of propositions by the inclusion, exclusion, or intersection of the curves.”
Folks on Twitter were keen to help Walker understand how the diagram should actually work and look: