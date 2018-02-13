Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Scotland on Tuesday for their first official joint visit to the country.
The two greeted adoring fans lining the streets of Edinburgh, despite the rain. Kensington Palace said they planned to visit Edinburgh Castle, drop by a cafe that employs the homeless, and will end their day with a reception celebrating youth achievement at Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s Scottish palace.
Despite the warm welcome, Harry got a rather icy reception from Corporal Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony and mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The pony tried to take a bite out of Harry’s hand more than a few times.
“Hey!” the prince said at one point, narrowly avoiding a bite.
For the occasion, Markle wore a few pieces that were a subtle nod to Scotland. She paired a black bodysuit and wide-legged pants from Veronica Beard with a Burberry tartan coat that retails for $2,765.
The coat was the perfect statement for the occasion, as the tartan pattern is often associated with the Scottish. The coat is a part of Scottish designer Christopher Kane’s runway collection for the British design house, Burberry.
Markle accessorized with a purse from the brand Strathberry, an Edinburgh-based luxury label, according to People.
The two only have a few more months until their big day on May 19. Kensington Palace recently released more details about the royal wedding, which will start around 7 a.m. EST.
After exchanging vows, Prince Harry and the former American actress will hop into a carriage to ride around the town of Windsor around 8 a.m. EST. Mark your calendars and set your alarms now!