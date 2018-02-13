Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Scotland on Tuesday for their first official joint visit to the country.

The two greeted adoring fans lining the streets of Edinburgh, despite the rain. Kensington Palace said they planned to visit Edinburgh Castle, drop by a cafe that employs the homeless, and will end their day with a reception celebrating youth achievement at Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s Scottish palace.

Despite the warm welcome, Harry got a rather icy reception from Corporal Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony and mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The pony tried to take a bite out of Harry’s hand more than a few times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Corporal Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony and mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the start of their visit to Edinburgh Castle. pic.twitter.com/tyAq1AYGcK — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) February 13, 2018

“Hey!” the prince said at one point, narrowly avoiding a bite.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan🐴 pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Probably wise not to get too close!

For the occasion, Markle wore a few pieces that were a subtle nod to Scotland. She paired a black bodysuit and wide-legged pants from Veronica Beard with a Burberry tartan coat that retails for $2,765.

The coat was the perfect statement for the occasion, as the tartan pattern is often associated with the Scottish. The coat is a part of Scottish designer Christopher Kane’s runway collection for the British design house, Burberry.

Markle accessorized with a purse from the brand Strathberry, an Edinburgh-based luxury label, according to People.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Such a gorgeous coat.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Markle, who is an American but will become a British citizen before her wedding, is wearing more and more British labels.

POOL New / Reuters Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit a cafe and social business called Social Bite.

The two only have a few more months until their big day on May 19. Kensington Palace recently released more details about the royal wedding, which will start around 7 a.m. EST.