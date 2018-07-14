Tragic Photo Of Sea Turtle Stuck In Beach Chair Is A Reminder To Pick Up Your Stuff

A sea turtle conservation group shared a shocking photo on Saturday in an effort to remind beachgoers of the importance of not leaving trash or belongings behind.

The image shows a dead Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, a critically endangered species, with part of a beach chair stuck around its neck.

The photo was taken at a beach Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge on the Fort Morgan Peninsula, according to local news station WKRG,

“This makes me so mad,” read the Facebook post from Fort Morgan Share The Beach, a local chapter of the Alabama sea turtle protection nonprofit Share The Beach. “How many hundreds of times do we have to ask people to pick their stuff up? It should just be common decency. I think I am going to print this out and carry it with me next time I have to ask.”

The group added in a comment on the photo that the chair, which had barnacles on it, had apparently washed out to sea, where the group believes the sea turtle became entangled in it.

“So much stuff left on the beach washes into the gulf,” Fort Morgan Share the Beach spokeswoman Debbie Harbin told WKRG.