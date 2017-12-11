Seahawks Game Turns Ugly As Fans Throw Food At Ejected Player

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson had to be restrained from climbing into the stands and confronting Jacksonville Jaguars fans who threw food at him during Sunday’s game.
Jefferson was on his way to the locker room after being ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness when the incident occurred. Jefferson’s ejection was one of four penalties the Seahawks racked up in the final minutes of an increasingly tense game.
As Jefferson neared the tunnel, an object that looked like food went flying over his head. Jefferson stopped to argue with the fans in the stands and he was almost hit in the face with another flying object that appeared to be a beverage. That’s when he began to climb the railings.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that four fans deemed responsible for throwing food at Jefferson had been banned. According to USA Today, they were found to have thrown objects including popcorn, a plastic bottle and cups filled with ice and liquid, and are prohibited from attending future events at the stadium.
Seahawks personnel escorted Jefferson into the locker room while security dealt with the rowdy fans in the stands.
Following the game, Jefferson was asked if he thought climbing into the stands was a good idea. He responded by asking if it was a good idea for fans to throw a drink at a player (it’s not ― there’s precedent).
“Folks in the stands was throwing beer and throwing soda, whatever. I mean, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” Jefferson said, according to ESPN. “I’m a human just like anybody else. I’m a man just like the other man in the stands. I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me.”
The Jaguars defeated the Seahawks 30-24.
This story has been updated to note that four fans were banned from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium for throwing objects.