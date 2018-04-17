Is Sean Hannity getting his legal advice from old episodes of “Breaking Bad?”
More than a few people suggested that was the case on Monday after the Fox News host insisted that he was never represented by attorney Michael Cohen. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is currently at the heart of a federal investigation.
Earlier in the day, Cohen’s team of lawyers tried unsuccessfully to protect the identity of a “mystery” client, who turned out to be Hannity. After the news broke, Hannity said on his radio show:
“I never gave him a retainer. Never paid any fees. I may have handed him $10 once. I requested attorney-client privilege with him, and assumed our conversations would be confidential, but they have never involved any matter with him and any third party.”
The line about how he “may have” given Cohen $10 to gain “attorney-client privilege” was what captured people’s attention. While money is generally not a requirement for invoking that privilege, the notion persists in popular culture and has been used as a plot device on numerous TV programs, including “Breaking Bad.”
In the second season episode titled “Better Call Saul,” attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) ― who would later star in his own show by that title ― urged Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) to “put a dollar in my pocket” to ensure attorney-client privilege. That had people wondering if Hannity’s own legal notions came from TV shows: