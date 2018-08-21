Sean Hannity Melts Down About Hillary Clinton On Day Manafort, Cohen Become Felons

Sean Hannity mourned the death of “equal justice under the law” on Tuesday, riled up that President Donald Trump’s former associates were deemed guilty of crimes when his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton had not been.

“Equal justice under the law ... is dead,” Hannity said during his opening monologue.

The Fox News host was responding to reports that Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of eight of 18 charges, including five counts of tax fraud, in the first trial of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Manafort faces a maximum of 80 years in prison. The judge declared a mistrial after the jurors failed to reach a decision on the remaining 10 charges.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, entered into a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday, pleading guilty to eight charges including bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations due to his payments of “hush money” in 2016 to women who said they had affairs with Trump several years earlier. Cohen said he paid the women at the direction of Trump.

“Cohen and Manafort ― literally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for bank and tax frauds, etc.,” Hannity said. “In today’s two-tiered justice system, as a Democrat, clearly you can commit financial fraud and get away with it. By the way, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

The host then launched into an attack on Clinton and her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, saying she “destroyed classified information, which violates the espionage act.”

“And then you can delete subpoenaed emails ... 33,000 of them and acid-wash your hard drive ... and eliminate the evidence, and have your aide smash up your devices with hammers, and get away with it,” he added.

An FBI investigation into Clinton’s email use concluded in 2016 that there was no evidence that prosecution was warranted. Then-FBI Director James Comey said there was evidence of potential mishandling of classified information and referred the matter to the Justice Department, which closed the investigation without bringing charges. A State Department inspector general report concluded that Clinton had violated the government’s policy on email use but that such violations were not criminal.

Hannity, who was also a client of Cohen’s, told viewers that he suspected prosecutors “forced” the attorney to say Trump knew about the hush money payments. He also told his viewers that there were lessons to learn from Tuesday’s news, including not lying to the FBI and paying taxes.