Sean Hannity Hypocritically Lectures Jim Acosta On Journalistic Integrity

Fox News host Sean Hannity got on his high horse to hypocritically lecture CNN reporter Jim Acosta about journalistic ethics.

Hannity — who was widely criticized earlier this week for campaigning on stage with President Donald Trump — called Acosta “a self-serving liberal hack with zero journalistic integrity” who “deserves to be banned” from White House press briefings.

The White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials Wednesday following a fiery news conference exchange with Trump in which an intern attempted to seize the microphone from him. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later shared a doctored video clip that made it appear that Acosta had assaulted the intern.

Hannity, who has repeatedly been called out for boosting Trump, was unabashed, however.

“He’s unprofessional, it’s outrageous, it’s insulting,” he said of Acosta. “He’s supposed to be a journalist? That’s a charade. You do a disservice to real journalists in the press corps.”