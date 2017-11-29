Sean Hannity really doesn’t like the picture the The New York Times chose for its cover story of him in the newspaper’s Sunday magazine.

“Look at that,” the Fox News host complained on his show on Tuesday. “I mean, could you pick a worse picture?”

He also tweeted:

So @nytimes takes 100’s and 100’s of pics. Obviously they picked the best one? https://t.co/6c0yV1lupe — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 28, 2017

The center image below is the one used on the cover, with the headline “How Far Will Sean Hannity Go?”

How did a conservative media personality become power broker, spokesman and arbiter of the Republican base? https://t.co/QqP2B7uOPv — NYT Magazine (@NYTmag) November 28, 2017

Hannity doesn’t like any of them.

“They all suck,” he said. “They took hundreds and hundreds of pictures. This is the best they could take? Not exactly flattering.”

The Times defended the photos.