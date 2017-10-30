. @seanhannity on Manafort indictment: "Is this all Mueller has? Because if it is, it's pathetic." #Hannity https://t.co/RW3GsNSXP3 pic.twitter.com/pXNOGVlsd9

Days after Hillary Clinton joked that Fox News seems to think she’s the one living in the White House, host Sean Hannity stumbled over his words Monday night and referred to the former Democratic candidate as “President Clinton.”

During the host’s opening monologue, Hannity dismissed the multiple charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and turned his focus to unfounded claims that Clinton helped to sell uranium to Russia.

“This is what the media will ignore. This is what matters. These are the facts. This is where the evidence comes in,” Hannity said. “What did Hil―. What did President Clinton. Or President Clinton wannabe. President Obama and key members of the administration ― what did they know about the Uranium One scandal?”

Here’s Hannity saying President Clinton pic.twitter.com/XIiEcIiflU — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) October 31, 2017

Naturally, folks on Twitter had a field day with the slip. As for the Fox News host’s question, MSNBC’s Joy Reid gave quite the answer on her Sunday morning show.

I think if Sean Hannity says "President Clinton" three times while clicking his heels together it just might happen. — dvora koelling (@dvorakoelling) October 31, 2017

They are quite literally disassociating from reality right in front of our eyes https://t.co/0dlnORLQud — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 31, 2017

Sean Hannity just called Hillary “President Clinton”...



It’s okay Sean...



She is the popular choice. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 31, 2017

Sean Hannity just called Hillary “President Clinton” — if he’s privy to some info we’re not, I’m open to it. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) October 31, 2017