Sean Hannity Just Produced A Faith Movie To Combat 'Liberal Hollywood'

How American Religion Has Changed

1 / 18

Belief in God has wavered.

In 1966, some 98 percent of Americans said they believed in God, <a href="http://www.gallup.com/poll/147887/americans-continue-believe-god.aspx" target="_blank">according to a Gallup survey</a>. When Gallup and Pew Research surveyed Americans in 2014, the number had dropped to 86 percent and 89 percent respectively. Among the youngest adults surveyed by Pew, those born between 1990 and 1996, the share of believers was just 80 percent.<br><br>Some researchers <a href="http://time.com/4283975/god-belief-religion-americans/">argue</a> that the number has decreased simply because Americans are more comfortable now than they were in the 60s admitting that they don’t believe in God.

Igor Zhuravlov via Getty Images