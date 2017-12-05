Sean Hannity Tells Steve Bannon GOP Is 'Dead, Morally Corrupt'

Fox News’ Sean Hannity told Steve Bannon on the Breitbart News Tonight Special Edition radio show that the Republican Party is “dead,” “weak” and “morally corrupt.”

On Monday night, while on the Sirius XM show Bannon has rejoined following his stint as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Hannity doubled down on his vitriol toward the GOP while discussing the party’s failure to repeal Obamacare.

“Here’s my view on the Republican Party,” Hannity said. “It is a dead party. They are morally corrupt, they are weak. They are ineffective, they’re vision-less, and they have no identity.”

Hannity went on to say that the he believes the Republican Party left him.

“I feel it is heartbreaking to me, because so many people trusted them” in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections, he said.

“Give us the House, give us the Senate ― then they get the White House and they turn on a man (Trump) that’s advocating the same principles that they have been quoting for years on the campaign trail,” he said.

Hannity called that behavior “total and complete bullshit.”

Bannon responded by asking Hannity if he thought GOP lawmakers in Washington understand the anger building over their failure to enact more parts of the conservative agenda.

Hannity said he expects such anger to continue to grow.

Bannon has been doing his part to stoke an insurgency among Republicans since leaving the White House. He is promoting primary challenges against virtually every GOP senator on the ballot in 2018, with a goal of ousting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as the chamber’s majority leader.

And the diehard support of Trump isn’t surprising coming from Hannity, who has long praised the president’s actions and taken aim at those who have spoken out against him.