Hannity Drops Roy Moore Ultimatum After Senate Nominee Writes Letter

Sean Hannity backed off the ultimatum he gave Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, saying the former Alabama judge provided the answers the Fox News host needed.

On Hannity’s Wednesday night show, Hannity read a letter Moore tweeted after the Fox News host demanded the former judge answer questions about the sexual abuse allegations leveled at him or drop out of the Senate race.

The Republican candidate denied all allegations that he sexually abused teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He maintained that he was a victim of a smear campaign organized by the “liberal media.”

Hannity seemed to back off his ultimatum that Moore drop out of the race.

“We demanded, rightly, answers from Judge Moore. He provided them to the specific questions we asked,” Hannity said, adding that he’s confident the people of Alabama can make the best choice for their state.

I lived in Alabama-love the people. THEY will sort through the issues before them and decide. Not DC, McConnell, or Commentators,THE PEOPLE! https://t.co/CuO9nwogpA — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 16, 2017