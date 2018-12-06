Twitter Users Mock Hannity's Panicky New ‘War On Christmas’ Rant

Twitter users are calling out Fox News host Sean Hannity for an all-caps warning on the social network that “CHRISTMAS IS UNDER SIEGE.”

The object of his ire isn’t a “happy holidays” or the removal of any sign of Christmas, but rather a Massachusetts church celebrating the holiday while making a point about refugees.

Saint Susanna’s Parish in Dedham has placed the baby Jesus in its Nativity scene and the Magi behind a fence, according to Boston25.

“Sixty-five million refugees worldwide seeking a better way of life and we were wondering what that might look like 2,000 years ago if this family encountered the same dynamics that are taking place in our country right now,” pastor Steve Josoma told the station.

Hannity tweeted:

TONIGHT ON #HANNITY... We'll expose how Christmas is being politicized.https://t.co/8GqZn46SUj — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 6, 2018

ON #HANNITY NOW: CHRISTMAS IS UNDER SIEGE. A Massachusetts church puts baby Jesus in a cage to make a political statement. Watch NOW! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 6, 2018

Given his own history of politicizing the holiday ― and his support for President Donald Trump, who made it a literal campaign issue ― Twitter users weren’t having it.

Here are some of the replies:

Client number 3 declares war on Christmas — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 6, 2018

How are you more upset by a church pointing out what’s happening at the border than what’s actually happening at the border? — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 6, 2018

The irony. — Seth (@sethrd) December 6, 2018

Please stop angering the people at my grandma’s nursing home — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) December 6, 2018

TONIGHT ON #HANNITY... We'll expose how Christmas is being politicized by politicizing Christmas on @FoxNews ... #ItsWarOnChristmasTimeAgain — Jo Dee (@JoDeeAdelung) December 6, 2018

Christmas is being politicized? Ya don't say.https://t.co/p9PG5r8S1X — Azul (@hierroyluz) December 6, 2018

So...the Church is doing a war on Christmas?



By reminding us that Jesus was a refugee, immigrant, and asylum seeker, in his life?



You ‘member the “what you did for the least of my people” line, right?



Tbh, seems like you’re in a war on Christ, more than anything. — Mr. Dr. Bricing Wolf (@DoctorBadWolf) December 6, 2018

TARGET IS OUT OF PEPPERMINT BARK #WarOnChristmas — Ron L Pitts™ (@RonLPitts) December 6, 2018

Don’t you have Starbucks cups to be mad at? — Jeff Abbott (@not_me_on) December 6, 2018

Sounds right. Right on time a new Xmas horror story pic.twitter.com/ejdyh4g4Sf — Tmayo (@Tmayo72813432) December 6, 2018

Relax cowboy, it's not a real baby. — Beel (Very Cool) (@tomservo10) December 6, 2018

Christmas is just fine. Families are under siege. — Angela Martinez (@3angelamartinez) December 6, 2018

is this a parody account? — kpills (@kpills) December 6, 2018

Brought to you by the network that has an annual ‘War Against Christmas’ 2 month special every year... 🙄 — Scott (@scottk1350) December 6, 2018