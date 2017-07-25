Sean Hannity's Attempt To Slam Jake Tapper Blows Up In His Face

Sean Hannity probably didn’t expect to inspire a Twitter love-fest Monday night when he told his viewers to tweet their criticisms to “fake news Jake Tapper.”

The Fox News host devoted part of a segment to attacking Tapper, as well as the CNN anchor’s colleague Brian Stelter, and encouraged his viewers to “take to the social media” to tell the two journalists what they think of them.

“I think you will have a positive input,” Hannity added, as he urged viewers to tweet at Tapper about his interview on Sunday with President Donald Trump’s newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

It didn’t take long for folks to flood Tapper’s Twitter feed with their respect and appreciation for the CNN host, and their disdain for Hannity.

I've been told @seanhannity wants everyone to tweet their thoughts about @jaketapper.



I think he's a journalist.



I think Sean is a hack. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 25, 2017

@jaketapper Thank you for being a real journalist and bringing the truth to light. @seanhannity is a fool. — Brenda Norton (@BrendaNorton69) July 25, 2017

A few words on @jaketapper as requested by @seanhannity:

Jake is an upstanding journalist with an admiration for truth and disdain for spin — Donald L. Ramsey III (@_DonaldLee_) July 25, 2017

I have tweet notifications turned on for @jaketapper because I actually care about accurate news — Stephanie Rosalyn (@sreyno19) July 25, 2017

I've used @jaketapper as an example of a principled journalist in my HS journalism class. Keep up the honest work! — Nol Beckley🎨 (@NolBeckley) July 25, 2017

Thank you, @jaketapper, for your work battling for facts in a world where @seanhannity has a platform — Mike Ferguson (@Mik3Ferguson) July 25, 2017

Thankful for @jaketapper not only for being a journalist with integrity but also for tweeting the cutest dog pictures — Brianne Elizabeth🌻 (@BrianneJohnson3) July 25, 2017

Tapper thanked those who came to his defense. “I don’t think that turned out the way he intended,” he said of Hannity.

I don't think that one turned out the way he intended. Thanks, everyone. Very kind of you. pic.twitter.com/7ANilJ6scE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 25, 2017

Hannity’s spat seems to stem from his contesting Tapper’s report that the Fox News host would no longer receive the conservative Media Research Center’s William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence in September. Buckley was the founder of the National Review, and Tapper reported that the award was rescinded amid protests.

Hey Fake News Jake, I was offered an award, I was unable to attend, and I respectfully turned it down. https://t.co/z69QXiW7AZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Fact; "Awards" are BS ways to raise $. The only "Award" I care about is serving my audience, the support of my audience, and saving the USA https://t.co/YcYJTeSUto — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

1) deny accurate report; attack journalist

2) attack folks who protested his getting the award

3) attack all awards https://t.co/H096DQrHkm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

A) You are a liberal hack and not a journalist. B) @NRO is "never trump" like you. C) Chris Buckley never called me. D) I declined-conflict https://t.co/HbURUJJXsN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017