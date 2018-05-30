Sean Hayes Dances To Kick Off 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Guest Host Gig

Sean Hayes kicked off a guest-hosting stint on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week in the most Sean Hayes way possible.
On Wednesday’s episode, the “Will & Grace” star cheekily introduced himself as the “brown-haired, more feminine Ellen,” before offering a number of eyebrow-raising daffy explanations for DeGeneres’ absence.
He then launched into an elaborate Broadway-style dance number set to Meghan Trainor’s “No Excuses” that included a host of colorful performers and brief voguing.
Hayes’ first guest was “Ocean’s 8” star Olivia Munn, who shared some behind-the-scenes scoop from DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party earlier this year.
“Melissa McCarthy challenged Jennifer Lopez to a dance-off, and Melissa won,” Munn said. She added that comedian Tig Notaro entertained with an impromptu performance of an Adele classic with a little help from Pink.