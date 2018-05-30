Sean Hayes Dances To Kick Off 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Guest Host Gig

Sean Hayes kicked off a guest-hosting stint on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week in the most Sean Hayes way possible.

On Wednesday’s episode, the “Will & Grace” star cheekily introduced himself as the “brown-haired, more feminine Ellen,” before offering a number of eyebrow-raising daffy explanations for DeGeneres’ absence.

He then launched into an elaborate Broadway-style dance number set to Meghan Trainor’s “No Excuses” that included a host of colorful performers and brief voguing.

Hayes’ first guest was “Ocean’s 8” star Olivia Munn, who shared some behind-the-scenes scoop from DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party earlier this year.