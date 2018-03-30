Sean Penn Rips Steve Bannon: You Can't Age Like That Without Hating People

Sean Penn delivered an unflattering assessment of Steve Bannon when he opened up about working with President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist in the 1990s.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Conan,” the Academy Award-winning movie star said Bannon “exerted the same level of charm” on the set of the 1991 film “The Indian Runner” that “he does today.”

He also called Bannon, who was listed as the movie’s executive producer, a “crook.”

Penn claimed he “didn’t even know it was the same Steve Bannon” who had ascended to Trump’s inner circle “until I looked at him closely and imagined the Steve Bannon I knew but with the toxins of the soul so deteriorated.”

“I don’t think you can age like that without hating people,” Penn added.

Penn was on the show to promote his new novel Boy Honey Who Just Do Stuff. It followed his memorable interview on Monday’s “Late Show” in which he lit up cigarettes in front of host Stephen Colbert and admitted to earlier popping an Ambien.

Penn has previously called Bannon a “bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm.”

“But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind,” Penn said in April 2017.