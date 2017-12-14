Sean Spicer Apparently Thinks 'A Christmas Carol' Is A Songbook

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is getting roasted like a chestnut for what appears to be an unintentionally hilarious Instagram post.

The post from two days ago was taken at the White House and shows a copy of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” that Spicer said belonged to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The caption suggests that “Spicey” isn’t familiar with Ebeneezer Scrooge, because it reads: “FDR’s book of Christmas Carols.”

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Just to be clear: “A Christmas Carol” is not a songbook. It’s a story about a guy named Scrooge who gets the Christmas spirit back after being visited by the ghosts representing his past, present and future.

Maybe you heard of it?

As you might have guessed, Spicey’s post is getting lots of comments from people in ways that range from somewhat charitable to straight-on trollish.

A Whitman’s Sampler for your enjoyment:

“The biggest crowd ever to see this book on an IG post! BIGGEST EVER!!!”

“You are not the sharpest tool in the shed, but you are a tool!”

“Tiny Tim, just another Obamacare leach propped up and paid for by Big Crutches”

“triggering the libs by not knowing basic english lit”

“Dickens is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more for his music, I notice.”

The holiday cheer, er, jeer, trickled over to Twitter.

Other books, according to Sean Spicer:

- Reagan’s “1984,” facts about that year.

- JKF’s “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” space atlas.

- Millard Filmore’s “In Search of Lost Time,” autobiography of where his presidency went.

- Obama’s “Wrinkle in Time,” skin care techniques. https://t.co/xwV4PWO42t — Katherine Klingseis (@Katkling) December 14, 2017

When asked if he was familiar with the book David Copperfield, Sean Spicer said, "Yes, we booked tickets for two of his magic shows". — Jo (@JoQuinn70018304) December 14, 2017

At least one person attempted to give Spicer the benefit of the doubt, then considered all the dubious information he gave while working for the Trump administration and changed his mind.

I spell things incorrectly all the time. (see my last tweet) Auto correct also does its thing. As a reasonable person I like to thing I'm somewhat charitable in this area. However Sean Spicer was the mouthpiece for this admin who spouted obvious lies to us for months so.... Lolz. https://t.co/eEcDH9AtqK — Mark (@Maximumkungfu) December 14, 2017

One person was thoughtful enough to give Spicer some health care advice.

I’m cRyiNg!

Oh my God!

Thank you!

😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/pnS8VjBUe0 — Clover C. Greens (@CloverCGreens) December 14, 2017