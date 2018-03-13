1 Typo Makes Sean Spicer's Rex Tillerson Tweet Unintentionally Truthful

Sean Spicer wanted to show support for ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter, but one typo changed everything.
As a result, the tribute tweet may be the most unintentionally truthful thing the former White House press secretary has ever said.
Shortly after President Donald Trump publicly dumped Tillerson on Tuesday, Spicer posted this message:
Spicer probably meant to write “served our nation,” but “severed” may be more apt, considering the way that Tillerson, among other things, hollowed out the State Department’s diplomatic corps and failed to spend any of the $120 million allocated by Congress to combat foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections.
Foreign policy experts say Tillerson’s tenure did damage to the State Department that could last a generation, according to Vox.com.
No wonder many Twitter users were quick to bust Spicer’s chops about the tweeted typo.
Spicer hadn’t corrected the typo as of late Tuesday morning, which suggests (a) he wrote it intentionally or (b) he was busy doing something else, such as enjoying the gallery below that shows him dressed as the Easter Bunny.