Sean Spicer: I 'See No Evidence' That Mueller's Probe Is A 'Witch Hunt'

Sean Spicer said he sees “no evidence” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe is a “witch hunt,” as President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed.

The former White House press secretary discussed the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election during an appearance Thursday on NBC’s “Today.”

“I think that it’s been going on a long time,” Spicer said regarding Mueller’s investigation. “I think there’s two issues: there’s the collusion, which we’ve seen no evidence of so far ... with respect to the meddling, that’s another thing.”

"Do you think that the Mueller probe is a political witch hunt as the president continually says?" -@savannahguthrie



“As of now, I see no evidence that it is.” –@seanspicer pic.twitter.com/k0LYF4ZDZ2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2018

Spicer comments Thursday come as he embarks on a media tour to promote his forthcoming memoir The Briefing. He later appeared on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” where he was grilled about misleading statements he made during his tumultuous tenure as White House press secretary.

“Was that true or was that not true?” Kelly asked Spicer about his notorious claim that Trump’s inauguration drew the largest audience of any inauguration.

Spicer stood by his inauguration statements, though said he “could have done that a heck of a lot better.”

“If I could have a do-over, I’d take it,” he told Kelly. “There was no one save my wife ― god bless her ― and my mom who I thought I did ... an okay job.”