Sebastian Gorka Reportedly Carries A Pistol And A Tourniquet With Him Every Day (UPDATED)

Gun magazine Recoil published a profile on Saturday about controversial former Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.

The interview, which can be read in full here, touches on Gorka’s stint advising Trump on national security (Gorka left in August, following criticism over his anti-Islamist views and reported ties to a far-right Hungarian group), his political stances and his dim view of the media (hi!).

Since Recoil is focused on firearms, the piece included a large segment devoted to Gorka’s zest for guns and shooting. And there was one detail in particular that stood out and captured the interest of many folks on social media.

According to Recoil, Gorka’s “everyday carry” — meaning the items a person typically carries with them on a daily basis — includes two pistols, two flashlights, a knife, a tourniquet and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

The contents, particularly the number of weapons, struck a lot of social media users as a little excessive.

For his part, Gorka seemed to be a huge fan of the article, calling it the “best most accurate interview” on Twitter. He also noted that he loved “watching Lib heads explode in response!”