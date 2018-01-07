See All The Looks From The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

As a response to Hollywood’s recent reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment, many attendees opted to wear black to this year’s ceremony to stand in solidarity with victims.
Earlier this month, actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson led the charge on the #TimesUp initiative, an action plan and legal defense fund, that promotes gender and racial parity across all industries.
Some went the all-black route, while others added a pop of color or did their own thing all together. Many also affixed a small black and white pin that reads “Time’s Up” to their lapels and outfits.