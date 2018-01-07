See All The Looks From The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

It was a fashion black out on the red carpet of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

As a response to Hollywood’s recent reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment, many attendees opted to wear black to this year’s ceremony to stand in solidarity with victims.

Earlier this month, actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson led the charge on the #TimesUp initiative, an action plan and legal defense fund, that promotes gender and racial parity across all industries.

Some went the all-black route, while others added a pop of color or did their own thing all together. Many also affixed a small black and white pin that reads “Time’s Up” to their lapels and outfits.

Check out all of the looks below.

Viola Davis

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Allison Williams

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Debra Messing

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Laura Dern

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Hugh Jackman

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

America Ferrera and Natalie Portman

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Venturelli via Getty Images

Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

George Pimentel via Getty Images

Samira Wiley

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

James Franco

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Amy Poehler and Saru Jayaraman

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Venturelli via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Mariah Carey

Venturelli via Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Halle Berry

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Venturelli via Getty Images

Issa Rae

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Alison Brie

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker