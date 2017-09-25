The Chicago Tribune did not mince words in describing the premature touchdown celebration of Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper on Sunday, calling him a member of the “Idiot Hall of Fame” for performing a “stupid move, even for a Bear.”

Watch below to see how Cooper earned the derision of the newspaper. A blocked field goal try from the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers landed right in his hands, providing a clear path to the end zone for an easy touchdown. Only Cooper loafed and showboated at the end ― and he got the ball knocked out of his hands by the Steelers’ Vance McDonald.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING MARCUS COOPER #Bears pic.twitter.com/jmOMvdxcSt — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 24, 2017

The Bears were given possession inside the 1-yard line after a Steelers penalty on the play, but they eventually settled for a field goal to take a 17-7 lead at the half. They won in overtime, 23-17, for their first victory of the season.

That TD would have come in handy, Marcus Cooper.

For The Win pointed that Cooper should have heeded his own words: