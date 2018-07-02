Indian-American Woman, Seema Nanda, Appointed To Head DNC

DNC Seema Nanda was appointed as the head of the Democratic National Committee on June 29. “People are hurting all across our country. And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately needed right now,” she said.

Seema Nanda became the first Indian-American woman appointed as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee in recent history.

“This position is the opportunity of a lifetime, for which I am incredibly honored and humbled,” Nanda said in a press release on Friday.

Nanda will replace Jess O’Connell, who resigned from the position in January after serving less than a year. Interim CEO Mary Beth Cahill will hand over day-to-day duties to Nanda this month.

“People are hurting all across our country. And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately needed right now ― solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigor of our ideas and the decency of our values,” Nanda said. “I am grateful to Chairman [Tom] Perez and Mary Beth for selecting me, and I look forward to joining my new DNC colleagues in the fight for our nation’s values and future.”

AFSCME Nanda at a rally for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in February.

Before she was appointed to head the DNC, Nanda served as the executive vice president and COO at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She was Perez’s chief of staff when he was the secretary of the Department of Labor. The DNC was unable to confirm whether she will be the first Indian-American woman to serve as its CEO, saying only that she will be the first in recent memory.

“I’m beyond excited that Seema is bringing her talent and brilliance to the DNC,” Perez said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand Seema’s exceptional ability to lead. She is a seasoned manager who has a proven track record of success and a well-documented history of fighting for our Democratic values, whether it’s on immigration, civil rights or leveling the playing field for our workers.”

Perez added that he is “one hundred percent certain” that Nanda’s leadership before the crucial midterm elections will be key to regaining Democratic power in Congress.