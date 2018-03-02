Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With 'Super Cool' Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez just sent a not-so-cryptic message to her millions of social media followers: she’s totally back with Justin Bieber.
The “Wolves” singer, who happens to be the most followed celebrity on Instagram, shared a flirty post with fans on Thursday to wish a certain someone a happy birthday.
“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she captioned a photo of herself flashing a smile as she lounges with polaroids of what we can only assume is Bieber placed on her forehead.
Yes, the pop star was born 24 years ago on Thursday, so it doesn’t exactly take a detective to deduce that Gomez sending some love to Bieber on his special day.
Bieber reportedly rang in 24 with a day at the racetrack ― the go-cart race track, that is ― with friends and family, including manager Scooter Braun, his pastor Carl Lentz, and his mother Pattie Mallette.
On Thursday, the “What Do U Mean” singer was photographed at MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, California, after grabbing a birthday lunch in Los Angeles.
Gomez was apparently not in attendance, but the two did recently vacation together in Jamaica for the February nuptials of Bieber’s father Jeremy. The on-again, off-again couple were reportedly among 30 or so people at the private ceremony on the island, with guests dressing in complimenting pink tones.
The two were spotted later on packing on the PDA together, with Bieber bringing in Gomez for a sweet embrace and kiss.
Since rekindling their romance back in November after Gomez’s split with the singer The Weeknd, the two have kept their relationship off social media. They have, however, been photographed going to church, biking together and spending time at Bieber’s hockey practices.
“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20,” Gomez said of her reconciliation with Bieber. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”
The couple also spent New Year’s together in Cabo San Lucas, and had an intimate dinner together at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Valentine’s Day.
Jelena 2.0 is officially back on.