Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With 'Super Cool' Justin Bieber

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20,” Gomez said of her reconciliation with Bieber. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

The couple also spent New Year’s together in Cabo San Lucas, and had an intimate dinner together at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Valentine’s Day.

Jelena 2.0 is officially back on.