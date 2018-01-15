Selena Gomez's Mom Says She's 'Not Happy' Her Daughter Is Back With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s mother and former manager, Mandy Teefey, is “not happy” the singer has recently rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, Teefey told celebrity site Gossip Cop.

Gossip Cop is known for debunking celebrity rumors. The site reached out to Teefey to debunk recent stories about the mother and daughter, it said in a piece published Saturday.

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” Teefey said of Gomez’s relationship, adding that she hasn’t had any communication with Bieber in years. “She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed.”

Reps for Gomez and Teefey did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment on the Gossip Cop interview.

Gomez and her mother recently made headlines after unfollowing each other on Instagram in December. At the time, the two also reportedly stopped speaking to each other, though a source told People it wasn’t just because of Gomez’s reconciliation with Bieber.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images The mom and daughter at the premiere of "13 Reasons Why" on March 30, 2017.

Bieber and Gomez reunited in October, just after the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer ended her relationship with The Weeknd. Previously, Bieber and Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to 2015.

In a candid interview with Billboard, Gomez explained why she’d gotten back together with the 23-year-old singer.