Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about her daughter’s kidney transplant in a touching Instagram post.

Over the weekend, Teefey shared a photo of Gomez with best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa in the hospital. It was the same photo that the “Fetish” singer shared last week when she first revealed news of her kidney transplant.

“This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever,” Teefey wrote. “For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up.”

A post shared by Kicked to the Curb Productions (@kicked2thecurbproductions) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

“As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family,” she continued, before joking, “I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear.”

Teefey went on to say that while her daughter gained a kidney, she herself gained another daughter in Raisa. She then made sure to thank everyone for their support.

“We survived from all the love, prayers and God,” she wrote.

Teefey’s post comes just a few days after Gomez went public with the news. In her own post on Instagram, the “Bad Liar” singer thanked her “incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she added. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Raisa also opened up about the surgery, posting the same photo on Instagram and writing, “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process.”