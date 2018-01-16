Selena Gomez's Mom Warned Her About Woody Allen, But She Didn't Listen

A family meeting might be in order because Selena Gomez’s mother and former manager, Mandy Teefey, can’t stop spilling the tea.

A day after Teefey revealed she was “not happy” about her daughter’s rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, she weighed in on the ongoing controversy over Gomez starring in the upcoming Woody Allen film “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Three of Gomez’s co-stars on the film, Rebecca Hall, Timothée Chalamet and Griffin Newman, have already pledged to donate their salaries to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual assault. Allen’s adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, has repeatedly accused him of sexually abusing her as a child, despite the director vehemently denying her claims over the years.

When one of Teefey’s followers demanded Gomez apologize for her continued public support of Allen, Teefey explained that the 25-year-old is the one making the decisions, not her.

“Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to,” Teefey wrote.

“I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears,” she continued.

The “Bad Liar” singer previously addressed the criticism regarding her collaboration with Allen in a roundabout answer that left many unsatisfied.

“To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie],” she told Billboard in November. “They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’”

Meanwhile, Gomez’s other co-stars, including Elle Fanning, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber, have stayed silent.

James Devaney via Getty Images Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Woody Allen on set.

Gomez’s relationship with her mother, who stopped managing the starlet’s career in 2014, seems to be on the rocks lately. They reportedly unfollowed each other for a brief period last year and clearly don’t see eye to eye when it comes to Bieber.