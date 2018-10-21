Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Selma Blair revealed to her Instagram followers Saturday that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I am disabled,” the “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” star wrote in her post. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it.”

Blair says she was diagnosed by the brother of “Saved by the Bell” actress Elizabeth Berkley on Aug. 16, but believes she’s been dealing with the illness for years.

“I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least,” Blair said. “And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that attacks the central nervous system. The resulting nerve damage impairs communication between the brain and the body, leading to symptoms like vision loss, slurred speech or weakness in limbs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Blair, who celebrated being two years sober in June, tried to maintain some levity in her revelation.

“I have MS and I am ok,” Blair said. “But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone.”

Blair most recently starred in Netflix’s “Lost in Space” series and a TV version of the 1988 dark comedy “Heathers.” She’s currently filming a new Netflix series called “Another Life.”

The 46-year-old actress thanked the cast and crew of “Another Life” for their help and understanding, and said she hopes her announcement can make a difference.