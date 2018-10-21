ENTERTAINMENT
Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

The "Legally Blonde" and "Cruel Intentions" star shared her diagnosis on Instagram.
Andy McDonald

Actress Selma Blair revealed to her Instagram followers Saturday that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I am disabled,” the “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” star wrote in her post. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it.”

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.

Blair says she was diagnosed by the brother of “Saved by the Bell” actress Elizabeth Berkley on Aug. 16, but believes she’s been dealing with the illness for years.

“I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least,” Blair said. “And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that attacks the central nervous system. The resulting nerve damage impairs communication between the brain and the body, leading to symptoms like vision loss, slurred speech or weakness in limbs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Blair, who celebrated being two years sober in June, tried to maintain some levity in her revelation.

“I have MS and I am ok,” Blair said. “But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone.”

Blair most recently starred in Netflix’s “Lost in Space” series and a TV version of the 1988 dark comedy “Heathers.” She’s currently filming a new Netflix series called “Another Life.” 

The 46-year-old actress thanked the cast and crew of “Another Life” for their help and understanding, and said she hopes her announcement can make a difference.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others,” she said.

