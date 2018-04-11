WASHINGTON ― Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, says he wants a vote as soon as next week on legislation to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to fire a special counsel like Robert Mueller.

Grassley said if he gets agreement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, the measure will “be ready for action a week from tomorrow.”

Feinstein hadn’t yet reviewed the specific legislation Grassley intended to mark up in coming weeks, a spokesman said. She has, however, said in the past that she generally supports legislation to shield Mueller from political interference.

Grassley didn’t make clear what kind of special counsel bill he’s looking to advance in the Senate. He also plans to offer an amendment “requiring the president to give Congress advance notice of his intention and report the reasons for firing a special counsel,” according to The Washington Post.

Grassley’s effort to set a vote on a special counsel bill comes the same day that Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced they were merging two prior efforts meant to protect the special counsel into one bill, titled the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act.

The legislation would codify existing Justice Department regulations to ensure that a special counsel can only be fired for good cause by a senior Justice Department official. It would also give a special counsel a “10-day window” to seek judicial review of whether removal had been based on good cause.

“This compromise bipartisan bill helps ensure that special counsels – present or future – have the independence they need to conduct fair and impartial investigations,” Tillis said in a statement. “The integrity and independence of special counsel investigations are vital to reaffirming the American people’s confidence in our nation’s rule of law.”

The Senate efforts to shield the special counsel come amid Trump’s intensifying attacks on Mueller, who is leading an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has reportedly spoken about firing Mueller several times, and also is said to be considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel.

“Why don’t I just fire Mueller?” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question earlier this week. “Well, I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s really a sad situation. ... Many people have said you should fire him. Again, they found nothing, and in finding nothing, that’s a big statement.”

Many GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have maintained that additional protections aren’t necessary for the Russia probe, even after reports this week about the president fuming at Mueller and his own top staff at the Department of Justice.

“I haven’t seen a clear indication that we need to do something to keep him from being removed,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday, referring to Mueller.

Grassley said Monday he believed it would be “suicide” for the president to fire Mueller.