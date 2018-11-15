Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) dodged questions on CNN’s “New Day” about whether he’d support legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, but offered quite the zing at President Donald Trump in the process.

Host Alisyn Camerota on Thursday probed Kennedy on Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-Ariz.) statement a day earlier that he will not vote to confirm any more Trump judicial nominees until a bill to protect Mueller and his investigation receives a vote in the Senate.

Kennedy said he hopes Mueller isn’t fired, and said he knows of nothing suggesting Trump will give Mueller the boot.

“People up here like to talk. You’ve got to watch what they do. The president has demonstrated acute frustration with Mr. Mueller’s investigation. I’d probably feel the same way if I were in his shoes,” said Kennedy.

“But I know of no overt steps that he has taken to obstruct the investigation or to fire Mr. Mueller and given the way that people leak up here, I think we would have heard.”

On CNN, @SenJohnKennedy dismisses Trump's angry anti-Mueller rant as just "talk." But pressed on what Republicans would do if Trump does in fact fire Mueller, he has no answers. pic.twitter.com/SJQZp7iesG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2018

Kennedy said there would be “a sharp and immediate reaction” from Congress if Trump did fire Mueller. Camerota pressed him further, noting Trump’s frequent Twitter attacks on the investigation as a “total witch hunt” and a “disgrace to our nation.”

“I have suggested to the president, respectfully, that tweeting a little less would not cause brain damage,” Kennedy said.