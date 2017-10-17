Senators Reach Deal On Obamacare Payments As Trump Declares Law Dead

WASHINGTON ― As President Donald Trump was telling reporters that Obamacare was “virtually dead” Tuesday, Republican and Democratic Senators were announcing a deal to strengthen the 2010 law ― a deal that Trump himself already seems to back.

“This takes care of the next two years,” Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told reporters on Tuesday. “After that, we can have a full-fledged debate on where we go long-term on health care.”

The bipartisan agreement would fund the so-called Cost Sharing Reductions, which reimburse insurers for offering below-market rates to low-income customers. Trump announced last week that he planned to stop those subsidy payments in an effort to further dismantle Obamacare. But rather than blow up the law, the president’s move seemed to reignite negotiations between Alexander and his Senate HELP Committee counterpart ― Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) ― on a deal to fund the CSR payments while giving states more flexibility on the plans they offer.

Shortly after announcing the agreement Tuesday, Alexander said it was a small step: “I’d like to undersell it, not oversell it.” But it is expected to get significant support from Democrats. Alexander said he and Murray were now working to get cosponsors from both sides of the aisle and to present Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) with a bill by the end of the week.

While the actual deal itself is still being finalized, Alexander’s description was that, in exchange for funding the payments to insurers, the agreement would amend the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services to accept more state applications to waive certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

The changes, according to Senate aides, would allow HHS to approve waiver requests more quickly, speeding up a process that state officials have frequently decried as too slow. The agreement would also allow governors to seek waivers on their own authorities rather than seeking acts of state legislatures.

The changes would also clear the way for insurers to offer policies with higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs than the law allows today ― effectively adding a layer of “copper” plans that would be less generous than the minimal “bronze” plans now on the market. The theory is that such plans would have lower premiums and would give individuals the option of more “catastrophic coverage” insurance.

As a carrot to Democrats, the deal adds more than $100 million in outreach funding to promote ACA signups, basically replacing the money that the Trump administration has cut, and it would authorize new spending to finance reinsurance programs, which help reduce premiums by reimbursing insurers for some of the costs associated with their most expensive beneficiaries. (Congress would still have to appropriate that money separately.)

Alexander made it clear that other key protections in the Affordable Care Act, including a requirement that all plans cover “essential health benefits” ― including maternity care, prescription drugs and hospitalization ― would remain in place. So would the prohibition on denying coverage or charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions.

“But it does give states significant new flexibility in terms of offering policies,” Alexander said.

When McConnell was asked about the tentative deal ― whether it was a “tacit endorsement” of Obamacare ― he said Republicans hadn’t had a chance to think about the way forward yet and he referred questions to Alexander and Murray.

President Trump, however, signaled some support for the deal Tuesday, even as he touted his own efforts to end the CSR payments and kill Obamacare.

“It will get us over the intermediate hump,” Trump said of the deal at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Just minutes before, Trump suggested that Obamacare was “virtually dead” ― “as far as I’m concerned, it really is dead” ― and he bashed the CSR payments as money that “goes to the insurance companies to line their pockets.”

And on Monday, Trump was emphatic that Obamacare was “finished.”

“It’s dead. It’s gone. You shouldn’t even mention it. It’s gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore,” Trump said in the Rose Garden.

But on Tuesday, after castigating the CSR payments and declaring that Obamacare was functionally dead, the president said the White House was involved in the negotiations with Alexander and Murray and he suggested that he could support the deal.

“But it is a short-term solution so that we don’t have this very dangerous little period, including dangerous period for insurance companies, by the way, for a period of one year, two years, we will have a very good solution,” Trump said. “But we are going to have a great solution, ultimately, for health care, okay? But they are working together. And I know very much what they’re doing, okay?”

It’s not clear how much this deal will affect plans and options for 2018, with open enrollment set to begin next month. Insurers and state regulators finalized premiums and plans in September, although some are now scrambling to adjust plans in the wake of Trump’s decision last week to cut off those insurer payments.

Insurers who anticipated the loss of those payments, or are adjusting rates now, jacked up premiums to make up for the money they won’t be getting. One possibility is that insurers who end up with extra money, because they are getting those payments after all, could give their beneficiaries rebate checks later in the year.

It’s also still unclear whether the agreement has enough support in Congress. As Alexander said Tuesday, he and Murray were working now to build bipartisan support. It seems likely that, in the Senate, nearly all Democrats would support the deal, as would a number of Republicans.

When HuffPost asked GOP lawmakers about CSR payments on Tuesday, rank-and-file Republicans sounded supportive of doing something to ensure that premiums were workable.

“It’s probably a good idea for Congress to step in and at least address that part of the issue,” Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) told HuffPost.

Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts said anything lawmakers could do on health care to provide some relief would be a positive step. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wy.) said he had encouraged Alexander to work with Murray toward an agreement. And Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), one of the three Republicans who was steadfast in her opposition to repealing Obamacare, said she was “very optimistic” about a bipartisan deal.

The big questions now are whether McConnell will bring the deal to the floor in the Senate, and whether House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) would do the same in the House.

The speaker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats could insist on passage of the CSR payments on a number of upcoming must-pass bills, including a government funding measure in December.

But the deal truly hinges on Trump keeping his word. It’s hard to imagine Senate or House Republicans ― particularly McConnell or Ryan ― standing up to Trump on not passing a CSR bill, particularly because so few GOP lawmakers will be needed to get such a bill over the finish line.