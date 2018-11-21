Senate Demands Answers On Khashoggi Murder After Trump Stands By Saudis

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on both sides of the aisle voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump’s proclamation of support for the Saudis, demanding answers into Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) specific involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sens. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) penned a letter to Trump on Tuesday asking the administration to do more to clarify what happened to Khashoggi. Specifically, they want an answer within 120 days into whether MBS is responsible.

“In light of recent developments, including the Saudi government’s acknowledgment that Saudi officials killed Mr. Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate, we request that your determination specifically address whether Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is responsible for Mr. Khashoggi’s murder,” they wrote in the letter.

Under the law, the president is now required to determine whether MbS is responsible and report to our committee with a determination and a decision on the imposition of sanctions. Read our letter: pic.twitter.com/G9xFGyw4TH — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 21, 2018

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump reinforced the strength of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia, noting that Khashoggi’s murder may forever remain shrouded in mystery, despite the fact that the CIA reportedly was able to directly link MBS to the incident.

“We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,” Trump said in the statement. “In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

The backlash from many Republican Senators was swift:

The President indicates that Saudi Arabia is the lesser two evils compared to Iran and so the US won’t punish Saudi Arabia for the brutal killing and dismemberment of a dissident journalist in their consulate. I disagree. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 20, 2018

Likewise, it is not in our national security interests to look the other way when it comes to the brutal murder of Mr. Jamal #Khashoggi. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 20, 2018

Khashoggi was reported missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkish authorities determined that he was tortured, dismembered and beheaded inside.