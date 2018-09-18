Senate Democrats Support Christine Blasey Ford's Request for FBI Probe

A number of Democrats spoke out in support of Blasey’s demand for an impartial FBI probe into the allegations before bringing her before the committee. Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), both on the judiciary committee, released statements on Twitter standing behind Kavanaugh’s accuser.

“I support Dr. Blasey Ford’s request for an FBI background investigation before a hearing,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “She should not be bullied into participating in a biased process and we should not rush forward before facts are gathered.”

Feinstein, who had kept Blasey’s allegations private since July at her request, released a series of tweets calling the rushed process “reminiscent of the treatment of Anita Hill,” referring to the law professor who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment at his hearing in 1991.

“We should honor Dr. Blasey Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing,” Feinstein wrote on Twitter. “A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date. The decision to come forward or not come forward has always been Christine Blasey Ford’s, and that includes her participation in a hearing.”