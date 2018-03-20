In Tight Vote, Senate Bucks Bernie And Allows U.S. Role In Yemen War To Continue

WASHINGTON ― The Senate voted Tuesday afternoon against taking up a resolution to end U.S. military support for a Saudi-led coalition that has killed thousands of civilians in Yemen ― which means the controversial policy will continue, but so will the growing Capitol Hill debate about it.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy introduced the bill to end the American role in the war three weeks ago, and it attracted high-profile co-sponsors like Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

But Senate leaders ― notably top Senate Foreign Relations Committee figures Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) ― opposed the proposal, and the Trump administration invested heavily in convincing lawmakers it would unwisely damage the American partnership with the Saudis.

The issue came to a head this week as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, visits Washington.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018.

Earlier Tuesday, Sanders said it would be cowardly and irresponsible for lawmakers to oppose putting his bill to a vote.

Still, backers of the proposal to withdraw U.S. support for the coalition told HuffPost they took some solace in the public relations impact of the debate and a commitment Corker made Tuesday morning to developing fresh legislation pertaining to Yemen.

Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) have filed an alternative bill, but it would not take immediate steps to end American support vital to the Saudi-led coalition’s operations. Peace groups also worry that it invites further conflict by making an explicit exception for the U.S. to fight Iranian intervention in Yemen. On the floor on Tuesday, Young said his bill had already changed considerably and would evolve further.