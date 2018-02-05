Senator Calls For Probe Of U.S. Olympic Committee After Nassar Abuse

Nassar’s crimes also have forced resignations at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon stepped down in January. The entire USA Gymnastics board resigned, and former Olympic coach John Geddert retired. The NCAA also has begun an investigation into MSU’s handling of the Nassar case. Last week, Congress passed a bill that aims to protect young athletes from sexual abuse and regulate governing bodies of amateur sports.

“It is incumbent on the Department of Justice to investigate whether there was a legal duty as well,” Gillibrand concluded in her letter. “I request that the Department of Justice examine the extent to which other parties have failed in their duty and should be held responsible for their contribution to Dr. Nassar’s crimes.”