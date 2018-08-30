BLACK VOICES
08/30/2018 05:11 am ET

Serena And Venus Williams Prepare For Tennis Stardom In Unearthed 1991 Video

Venus is 11 years old and Serena is just 9 in the old “Today” show clip.
By Lee Moran

Serena and Venus Williams were always destined for tennis greatness, and this archive footage proves it.

The “Today” show rereleased a 1991 video profile on the successful sisters Wednesday, in which an 11 year old Venus notes how she fell in the love with the sport. Serena, just 9 at the time, is also seen hitting balls in the clip.

“I think when I was 5 years old, that’s when I think I started liking it a lot,” says Venus in the video, which is now going viral. “I really started getting serious when I was 7. I think first it was my dad and my mom and my family, going out there to help me and push me.”

Venus Williams practices her game in Compton, California, in 1991.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Venus Williams pictured during practice in 1991.
Getty Images via Getty Images
Venus Williams was just 11 years old when this photograph was taken.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Richard Williams practices with his daughter, Serena Williams, in 1991.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Richard Williams, center, with his daughters Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams, right, in 1991.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game in 1991.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Richard Williams with his young daughter Venus Williams.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Richard Williams practices with his daughter Venus in 1991.
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
