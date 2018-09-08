Alexis Ohanian's Video Tribute To Wife Serena Williams Is A Real Tearjerker

Serena Williams takes on Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, little over a year after nearly dying giving birth to her daughter.

And Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, wants the tennis legend to know how proud of her he is. On Friday, he shared a sweet video montage tribute to his wife on Twitter and Instagram.

She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up.



I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it!#iloveyouserena pic.twitter.com/OV6Zo1DBxZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) September 7, 2018

“She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up,” Ohanian captioned the post.

Home video footage from Williams’ time in the hospital is combined with clips of her being interviewed during this year’s U.S. Open. Ohanian said he had the montage made Thursday after her semifinal win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova. The video gave Ohanian’s Twitter followers plenty of feelings:

Someone’s cutting onions 😢. That or I may be a hopeless romantic. https://t.co/pO5sMLdRNN — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) September 8, 2018

Love this video for so many reasons.

Her husband's support.

Her strength as an amazing athlete.

But the biggest reason is her will to fight and be strong for her child... wow.

Crying?! Who's crying?! I'm not crying. 😭#USOpen #strongwomen #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/IMDdh2B4f2 — Mireya CBS (@cbsmireya) September 7, 2018

this is maybe Too Serious but i like that Alexis Ohanian is modeling a new kind of masculinity for Armenian-Americans https://t.co/G9vW4feYLh — Danielle Ingrid Anais Tcholakian (@danielleiat) September 8, 2018

He shared a similarly touching tribute to Williams online in July, after she lost the Wimbledon final to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

