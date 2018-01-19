The tennis great posted a photo of her 5-month old on Instagram Wednesday with the sweetest caption. The picture shows Williams gazing at her daughter with so much love.

“Just how I look at her,” the tennis champion wrote.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:39am PST

A few days later, Williams posted a photo that shows Olympia making a funny face. Williams joked in the caption that she was already embarrassing her daughter.

“She’s like ‘Mommmmmmmmmmm my friends are looking’ #freshfaces,” she wrote.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:17am PST

Williams regularly shares pictures and videos of Olympia, her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian. In a recent interview with Vogue, she opened up about ups and downs she’s faced in motherhood.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, man, I can’t do this,” she revealed. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments ― the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry.”

Williams added, “I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.”