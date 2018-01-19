PARENTING
01/19/2018 09:39 am ET

The Way Serena Williams Looks At Her Baby Girl Will Make Your Heart Melt

These pictures say it all.

By Carly Ledbetter

Serena Williams is simply smitten with her baby girl, Alexis Olympia.

The tennis great posted a photo of her 5-month old on Instagram Wednesday with the sweetest caption. The picture shows Williams gazing at her daughter with so much love. 

“Just how I look at her,” the tennis champion wrote. 

A few days later, Williams posted a photo that shows Olympia making a funny face. Williams joked in the caption that she was already embarrassing her daughter. 

“She’s like ‘Mommmmmmmmmmm my friends are looking’ #freshfaces,” she wrote. 

Williams regularly shares pictures and videos of Olympia, her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian. In a recent interview with Vogue, she opened up about ups and downs she’s faced in motherhood. 

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, man, I can’t do this,” she revealed. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments ― the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry.” 

Williams added, “I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.” 

Williams sits on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.

