Serena Williams Calls Constant Drug Tests 'Discrimination'

“I never knew that I was tested so much more than everyone else. Until I read that article, I didn’t realize it was such a discrepancy with me. ... It would be impossible for me to not feel some kind of way about that,” Williams said.

“Tennis has given me so much. It’s such an amazing sport. I feel like equality, that’s all I’ve been preaching, it’s all about equality,” she continued. “If that’s testing everyone five times, let’s do it. Let’s be a part of it. It’s just about being equal and not centering one person out. Just due to the numbers, it looks like I’m being pushed out. Just test everyone equally.”