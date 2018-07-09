'Battle Of The Moms' Headline For Serena Williams-Evgeniya Rodina Game Causes Uproar

A Canadian newspaper caused quite a racket on Sunday when it referred to Monday’s Wimbledon match between Serena Williams and Evgeniya Rodina as a “battle of the moms.”

Serena Williams to play Evgeniya Rodina in battle of the moms at Wimbledon https://t.co/JAakZrkFv0 @Globe_Sports pic.twitter.com/3YHtO8E6rZ — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) July 8, 2018

The Globe and Mail’s headline ― “Serena Williams to play Evgeniya Rodina in battle of the moms at Wimbledon” ― appeared atop an Associated Press story by sports writer Howard Fendrich.

“When Serena Williams steps out on Centre Court to play Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon’s fourth round on Monday, it will be a rare meeting of Mom vs. Mom,” the article begins. “Such matchups could happen with greater frequency as parenthood becomes increasingly popular on the women’s tennis tour.”

Fendrich’s story goes on to describe the experiences of a number of female tennis players who have children.

Williams “has spoken openly about a health scare during childbirth. About gaining weight while breast-feeding. About the joys of bringing her child onsite to a tournament for the first time. About the difficulty of dividing her time between family and forehands,” Fendrich writes, also noting that “one concern raised by some of the mothers in interviews during Wimbledon was that not enough tournaments offer childcare facilities, the way the four Grand Slams do.”

It was The Globe and Mail’s headline, however, that came in for widespread derision on Twitter:

Do you guys ever call it battle of the dads when men who have kids play? https://t.co/NuEu7ZUZzU — Stephanie Lucianovic 🐞💀📦🌼 (@grubreport) July 8, 2018

Really??? Do you call it a battle of the dads when two men play? One of the greatest tennis players of all time, and you’re reducing her to just being a mom. Do better — PStrong (@ecogirl_77) July 9, 2018

Because when you are a mom you are nothing else. https://t.co/OqUqhRC0uj — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 9, 2018

Are you serious https://t.co/BHh0GWb6Pq — Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) July 9, 2018

Delete your website https://t.co/IU8Gjo8fFS — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) July 9, 2018

What a problematic headline https://t.co/SutuC7utOU — Detective Suz (@Madonlinetweets) July 9, 2018

And here I thought Wimbledon was a battle of the tennis. 🙄 https://t.co/WGJCDzDGUE — hillarywith2Ls (@hillarywith2Ls) July 9, 2018

I have never once seen a match between Federer and Djokovic referred to as a “battle of the dads” https://t.co/c2iKQuDeYO — infinity hoe (@sachizzIe) July 9, 2018

Reached by HuffPost on Monday, Fendrich declined to comment on the record. The Globe and Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fendrich’s story wasn’t the only one to emphasize the motherhood angle of Monday’s match. In a story for The Daily Telegraph, “Wimbledon 2018: The mother of all battles as Evgeniya Rodina prepares to face fellow mum Serena Williams,” Sam Dean also wrote about Rodina’s experience as a parent and athlete.