Serena Williams Compliments Fan's Necklace And Her Reaction Is Gold

Serena Williams is idolized by many young fans who never get a chance to meet her.

But this girl got a face-to-face moment with the tennis champ at a recent youth event in Forest Hills, New York, for Williams’ new Queen clothing line.

Williams complimented the girl’s “S” necklace.

Watch the wide-eyed youth’s wonderful response in a clip that Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“This young lady’s reaction is everything,” Ohanian wrote. “What is your S?”

The girl’s over-the-moon “I wear it just for you!” should come as no surprise.