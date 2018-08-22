Serena Williams Compliments Fan's Necklace And Her Reaction Is Gold

Serena Williams is idolized by many young fans who never get a chance to meet her.
But this girl got a face-to-face moment with the tennis champ at a recent youth event in Forest Hills, New York, for Williams’ new Queen clothing line.
Williams complimented the girl’s “S” necklace.
Watch the wide-eyed youth’s wonderful response in a clip that Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.
“This young lady’s reaction is everything,” Ohanian wrote. “What is your S?”
The girl’s over-the-moon “I wear it just for you!” should come as no surprise.
Williams (who’s chair of the board of advisers for HuffPost’s parent company, Oath) was ranked the most popular female athlete in the world by ESPN in May.
H/T For The Win
