Serena Williams Hits Tennis Court In Tutu Amid Catsuit Ban And People Love It

Serena Williams rocked a tutu in the first round of the U.S. Open, in the midst of a controversy around outfits she’s worn on the court, and fans went wild.

The tennis champion wore a custom-designed tutu by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Nike in her Monday match against Magda Linette. In addition to the tutu, she wore NikeCourt Flare trainers and fishnet compression tights.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

Williams said the tutu was actually “easy to play in” and even “aerodynamic.” Fans raved about the look:

Serena’s U.S. open outfit is everything👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/mDS21SSEkd — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) August 28, 2018

#SerenaWilliams walked into her first round match at the #USOpen tonight rocking a whole one sleeved bodysuit tutu and a leather jacket, all designed by #VirgilAbloh for #OffWhite. Chick slayed, easily winning this first match. Congrats! #BlackExcellenc… https://t.co/gSa9NLOI0N pic.twitter.com/iQlHPPTWBM — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) August 28, 2018

They didn’t let @serenawilliams wear her catsuit. She came out in a tutu. Yasss Queen. 🔥🎾🐐❤️😭😍🙌🏼 — Xasha (@XashaSuree) August 28, 2018

French Open: The catsuit is inappropriate and does not meet our oppressive, paternalistic standards of femininity. @serenawilliams: Watch me dominate the court in a tutu. pic.twitter.com/yWaGtz7n5E — Aisha Alexander (@AishaThinker) August 28, 2018

Only @serenawilliams can play tennis in fishnets and a tutu. #GOAT — Denice M. Iglesias (@denicita) August 28, 2018

The tutu look comes on the heels of comments from Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French Tennis Federation, that the French Open would ban catsuits after Williams wore one during the 2018 tournament. Williams had stated that the “Black Panther”-inspired suit was helpful in preventing blood clots after she had a pulmonary embolism after giving birth to her daughter.

Giudicelli said catsuits “will no longer be accepted,” according to The Associated Press.

“One must respect the game and the place,” he said.

While former tennis star Billie Jean King came to Williams’ defense and said the “policing of women’s bodies must end,” Williams herself had a much lighter response to the whole ordeal.

.@serenawilliams made light of the French Open banning her catsuit: pic.twitter.com/Ltyx7BUcWM — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2018