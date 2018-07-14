Serena Williams Loses 2018 Wimbledon Final

After battling her way to the Wimbledon final, Serena Williams has come up short.

In a stunning upset, the 7-time Wimbledon champion lost to Angelique Kerber of Germany in 2 sets: 6-3, 6-3. It was one of Williams’ most lopsided losses.

Williams came out swinging but was easily overpowered by Kerber in back-to-back sets. Kerber, a left-hander, is ranked 11th worldwide and has won two major titles: the 2016 Australian Open and the 2016 U.S. Open. Williams is currently ranked 25th.

“For all the moms out there, I did this for you. I tried my best,” Williams said, fighting back tears after the loss. “I was really happy to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I’m literally just getting started.”

Williams has battled hard to get back to the court just 10 months after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. She also revealed that shortly after her daughter’s birth, she nearly died. Blood clots, which almost killed her years ago, were found in her lungs and the after-effects of treating them led to multiple surgeries.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said recently she stopped breastfeeding her daughter to slim down for her return to the court. She said she’d heard that nursing would promote weight loss, but that didn’t happen for her.

“You hear when you breastfeed you lose weight and you’re so thin, and it wasn’t happening to me,” Williams said as Wimbledon began.