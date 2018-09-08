Serena Williams To Umpire: 'I Don't Cheat To Win, I'd Rather Lose.'

Serena Williams lashed out against the umpire during her U.S. Open tennis final match against Naomi Osaka after he accused her of cheating. Williams ultimately lost the Grand Slam tournament to Osaka.

During Saturday’s match, Williams received several violations. Umpire Carlos Ramos issued the first violation after he accused Williams of receiving coaching from the stands from her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who motioned for her to go to the net more often.

The second violation was issued after Williams broke her tennis racket in frustration. Ramos issued a third violation after Williams confronted him for calling her a cheater.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) hugs Serena Williams after their match in the women's final on Day 13 of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens, New York, Sept. 8.

“You owe me an apology,” she told Ramos. “I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her. I’ve never cheated, and you owe me an apology. You will never do another one of my matches.”

Williams said these kind of violations don’t happen to male players.

“There’s a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they’re a man, that doesn’t happen to them,” she said.

“I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose,” Williams added. “I’m just letting you know.”

Williams also called Ramos a “thief.”

Osaka, 20, beat Williams 6-2, 6-4 following Williams’ third code violation.

Serena Williams after getting penalized because she called judge a "thief" "There;s a a lot of men who have said things and because they are men nothing happens to them"....pic.twitter.com/Vr9WTspqFw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

Following Osaka’s victory, Williams asked those in the crowd to stop booing and instead celebrate Osaka’s first Grand Slam win.

Mouratoglou, for his part, said he was attempting to coach Williams but that he doubted the athlete was paying attention to him.

“If I’m honest I was coaching, [but] I don’t think she looked at me,” Mouratoglou said following the game.

.@serenawilliams instructs crowd to stop booing and celebrate @Naomi_Osaka_'s moment of winning her first grand slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LOAyB42OmQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 8, 2018

In a tearful response to her victory, Osaka said she wished the circumstances of her win had been different.