Please take a moment from your regularly scheduled programming to delight in this service pup-in-training meeting Disney dog celebrity Pluto at the happiest place on Earth.

These news articles are just as exciting as Mari's first time meeting Pluto!

The pup was part of a group of service dogs-in-training who went to Disneyland this week for further development and play (seriously ― they rode the teacups!).

CCI Or, at least they took a photo in one.

Volunteers working with the nonprofit group Canine Companions for Independence, which breeds, raises and trains highly skilled assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans, takes pups to Disneyland as a regular part of the training process.

“It’s great socialization for the dogs, since they get to be around all the different sights, sounds, smells and people that Disneyland has to offer,” said Canine Companions spokesperson Michelle Williams.

CCI Puppies also love Disneyland.

Happiest dog and the happiest place on earth!

Pups first live with volunteer trainers for about a year and a half before beginning professional training at a regional facility, where they learn some seriously impressive skills like opening and closing doors and turning on and off lights.